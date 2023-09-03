Beverly Ann Kempf, age 64, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 8:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Beverly was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 21, 1958, to Eugene “Gene” and Barbara (Schmitt) Haase.

She was a 1977 graduate of Jasper High School.

Beverly retired from Frontier Phone Company after 42 years of service.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana. She volunteered at St. Charles Health Campus.

Beverly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to bake and pass out Christmas cookies. She enjoyed watching a variety of sports and was a Cardinals and Colts fan. Beverly loved being outside and taking walks and also loved to play cards and go shopping with the girls. She loved to travel and go to Colorado to visit her son Nick. Beverly was a joy to be around and always helped others.

She is survived by her son, Nicholas Kempf, Denver, CO, two sisters, Rosemary (Charlie) Betz, Schnellville, IN, Jane (Kenny) Schaefer, Fulda, IN, two brothers, Michael (Donna) Haase, Ireland, IN, Tom (Janet) Haase, Huntingburg, IN, 13 nieces and nephews, 27 great nieces and nephews, and one great uncle, Lean Blattel, Cape Giradeau, MO.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one great-nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly Kempf will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family or to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.