Claudette Kruger, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, in St Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Claudette was born in Rushville, Indiana, on August 15, 1930, to Aubrey M. and Nora E. (McCoy) Collett. She married Robert Kruger on December 21, 1952. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2009.

Claudette was a Huntingburg High School graduate. She attended Stephens College in Missouri.

She worked various jobs throughout her life and was a homemaker.

Claudette was a member of D.A.R.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters; Karen Wiscaver and Terri Lueken, both of Jasper, one son; Kurt Kruger, Brownsburg, IN, four grandchildren; Nicole Wiscaver, Elizabeth (Dan) Wright, Adam (Janet) Lueken, and Kyle (Shauna) Lueken, eleven great-grandchildren, one brother; Steve (Sheila) Collett, Huntingburg.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by one grandson; Matthew Wiscaver, one sister; Connie Edwards, and a brother-in-law; Gary Edwards.

An interment of ashes will be held at Fairmont Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

