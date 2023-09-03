Janice “Dolly” Sermersheim, age 86, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:37 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, in The Timbers of Jasper Nursing Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dolly was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 7, 1936, to Urban and Helen (Mehringer) Mehringer. She married her husband of 67 years, Robert Sermersheim on June 7, 1956, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a homemaker and had worked at the Jasper Laundry and Dry Cleaners and R & B Men’s Wear.

Dolly was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Surviving is her husband, Robert Sermersheim, Ireland, IN, three children, Angie (David) Rudolph, Ireland, IN, Lana (Paul) Greenwell, Orlando, FL, and Matt (Danna) Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Chase (Kathryn) Rudolph, Sagan (Mick) Grunert, and Layne and Brynn Sermersheim, one great-grandchild on the way, one brother, Ken (Janice) Mehringer, Jasper, IN, and four sisters, Laverne Hochgesang, Jasper, IN, Betty (Euguene “Butch”) Bonifer, Jasper, IN, Lynn (Morris) Kalb, Dubois, IN, and Geri (Gary) Wendholt, Ferdinand, IN.

Preceding her in death are two brothers, Bob and Russ Mehringer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice Sermersheim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the staff, residents, and families of The Timbers of Jasper and Dr. Campbell for all their kind and compassionate care and friendship. The family also would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers, Geri Wendholt and Tammy Werner.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.