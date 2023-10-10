The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 67 in Knox County.

Beginning on or around Friday, October 13, crews will begin daily lane restrictions for State Road 67 in Bicknell. Lane restrictions will occur between Cleveland Street to Charles Street. During construction, crews will be widening the roadway.

Lane restrictions will occur during the day and re-opening in the evening. Traffic flow will be handled by a flagger. Work is expected to last through mid-November, depending on the weather.