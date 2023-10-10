Latest News

This Saturday, October 14th, three local high school marching bands are set to perform at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium in Jasper, not to compete and score, but to put on a good show with great music for the masses.

The marching bands of Jasper, Southridge, and Forest Park High Schools will be showcasing their shows from this year’s ISSMA circuit. Here’s the performance lineup for this local event:

Jasper Marching Wildcats perform “All The World’s A Stage” at 7:30PM EST.

Southridge Marching Raiders perform “Remember The Ringmaster” at 7:50PM EST.

Forest Park Marching Rangers perform “A Modern Sonata” at 8:10PM EST.

Free admission for students and children, but adults will be admitted for $5 each.

Bring an extra layer of clothes, a nice blanket, some treats, and come see these shows before they head off to the big competitions in Central Indiana!

