Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center recently upgraded their MyChart feature with Fast Pass. Fast Pass enables patients who schedule appointments online an opportunity to request to be placed on a digital waiting list for an earlier appointment time than what is currently available.

When scheduling an appointment through Memorial MyChart, you can check a box to be placed on a waitlist for an earlier appointment. If an earlier appointment becomes available, a notification is sent to 10 patients based on scheduling priority and the amount of time waiting on the waitlist. The first patient to accept the appointment gets the new time. If you receive a message, you will be prompted to log in to MyChart. If the new appointment time works for you, be sure to promptly accept the appointment. If you are accepted for the new appointment time, your original appointment will be canceled and your new, sooner appointment will be confirmed.

Signing up for the wait list is easy through Memorial MyChart, using either the mobile app or the website. Log in and go to the main menu, then “Schedule an Appointment”. When scheduling an appointment, a box will pop up asking if you’d to join the waitlist and be notified if earlier appointments open up. Please note that not all appointments and procedures are eligible for the wait list option, and appointments that occur within three days are also not eligible. Be sure to enable notifications under “Communication Preferences” in MyChart so you are alerted of an earlier appointment in a timely fashion.

If you have questions or need assistance with Memorial MyChart, please contact the MyChart patient support line at 812-996-5536.