The University of Southern Indiana’s Annual Berger Lecture will explore the impact of book banning in America.

The University of Southern Indiana Communication and Media Department and the College of Liberal Arts will welcome Sanford Ungar, Director of the Georgetown University Free Speech Project, as presenter of the 2023 Berger Lecture.

The lecture will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, October 26th, in the USI Performance Center, located at 8600 University Boulevard in Evansville. The event is open to the public at no charge.

Unger’s lecture, “Banning Books to Please Parents: The Political Assault on Free Expression,” will cover the negative impact of banning books on the education system in America and on the young minds who will grow into our future leaders.

Following his lecture, there will be a panel discussion featuring Dr. Chad Tew, Associate Professor of Journalism, Dr. Elizabeth Wilkins, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education, and R. Scott Kinney, CEO of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. A reception will follow.

Ungar served as the 10th President of Goucher College from 2001-14. Prior to assuming that position, Ungar served as Director of the Voice of America, the U.S. government’s principal international broadcasting agency, for two years during the Clinton administration. He is a respected educator who previously served as Dean of the School of Communication at American University.

Ungar also is an international journalist with extensive experience at news organizations such as Foreign Policy, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic, and he was an award-winning co-host of All Things Considered at NPR. Ungar is a graduate of Harvard College and the London School of Economics and is the author or editor of six nonfiction books.

For more information about the 2023 Berger Lecture, visit USI.edu/liberal-arts.