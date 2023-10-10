Latest News

A very special presentation is coming to the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center on Thursday evening, October 12th at 6 PM by local author Randy Mills.

This presentation, hosted by the Jasper Public Library, is titled “Gangs & Outlaws of the Lost River Region” and features harrowing but true stories of murder, robberies, counterfeiters, sheriffs, and vigilantes.

This includes events that even happened right here in Dubois and surrounding counties in the late 1800’s.

This program will take place in the Black Box Theatre in the Community Arts Wing. The staff is asking the public to please use Door 11.

