Veteran Health Indiana is hosting a Veterans resource event for Veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service.

This veterans benefit and resource event will be held on Wednesday, October 18th, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the WestGate Academy located at 13598 East, West Gate Drive in Odon.

Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors are also invited to attend one of two briefings scheduled for 11 AM and 12 PM, regarding the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, known as the PACT Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Representatives will be on-site to answer questions about toxic exposure health benefits, VA eligibility enrollment, federal and state VA benefits, filing claims, and more. Toxic exposure screening will also be available. Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214.

For more information about the PACT Act, visit va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/