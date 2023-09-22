The Annual German-American Day Program and German Heritage Award ceremony are set to take place on October 5th.

The German-American Day Program taking place on Thursday, October 5th, will have a German buffet dinner, program, and entertainment by Ray Major, and will be held at at Klubhaus61 in Jasper.

The event will also hold the announcement of the high school essay contest winners with scholarships awarded by German American.

Doors will open at 6 PM with the program, dinner, dancing, a cash bar, and lots of fun Oktoberfest style beginning at 6:30 PM.

The dinner will include the German Buffet along with desserts.

German dress is encouraged to be worn to the event but is not required.

The cost to attend the event is $25 per person and reservations can be made by emailing jasperdeutschervein@gmail.com or by calling Valerie Heim at 812-639-6224 by September 26th. Checks can be made payable to Jasper DeutscherVerein.