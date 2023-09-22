The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program will be making a second payment to dairy producers.

This second round of payments for dairy producers through the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program will provide an additional $5 million to help dairy producers mitigate market volatility, higher input and transportation costs, and unstable feed supply and prices that have created unique hardships in the organic dairy industry.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency has already paid out $15 million in the first round of payments for eligible producers, bringing total ODMAP payments to $20 million.

This second ODMAP payment is automatic and participating producers do not need to take any additional action.