The Indiana Destination Development Corporation has announced two new grants.

These two new grants announced by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation are the Indiana Destination Development Grant and the IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant.

The IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant gives communities the unique opportunity to create IN Indiana artwork and signage in highly visible locations throughout the state. This is a matching grant of up to $25,000 to fund signage and placemaking efforts.

The Indiana Destination Development Grant seeks to fund high-impact projects that raise Indiana’s capacity for attracting visitors, providing tourism experiences, and enhancing residential quality of life. This is a matching grant of between $50,000 and $250,000, that all entities are eligible to apply for.

The IDDC is now accepting applications for both grants and the deadline to submit is February 2nd, 2024, at 4 PM ET.

All entities are eligible to apply for the Indiana Destination Development Grant. Entities eligible to apply for the IN Indiana Placemaking Grant are limited to municipalities, counties, communities, destination marketing organizations, Mainstreet organizations, and chambers of commerce.

For more information on guidelines and timelines, go to visitindiana.com/about-iddc/for-industry-partners.