The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced agricultural employers can apply for the new Farm Labor Stabilization and Protection Pilot Program.

The Farm Labor Stabilization and Protection Pilot Program is designed to improve the resiliency of the food and agricultural supply chain by addressing workforce challenges farmers and ranchers face. The USDA in coordination with other federal agencies, is announcing up to $65 million in grants available for the Farm Labor Stabilization and Protection Pilot Program.

The program will help address workforce needs in agriculture, promote a safe and healthy work environment for farm workers, and aims to support the expansion of lawful migration pathways for workers, including for workers from Northern Central America, through the Department of Labor’s seasonal H-2A visa program.

The maximum award amount is $2,000,000 and the minimum amount is $25,000 per grant agreement including any sub-awardees. The grant window for each recipient is 24 months, allowing producers to use the grant over the course of two agricultural production seasons.

Applications for the FLSP program must be received on or before 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 28th, 2023.

More information about the application process and requirements can be found at ams.usda.gov/flsp.