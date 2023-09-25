Indiana State Police is partnering with the DEA for the 25th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative.

The 25th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration will take place on Saturday, October 28th. The initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

The Indiana State Police will be partnering with the DEA for this event and unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except for the Toll Road Post, on Saturday, October 28th, between 10 AM and 2 PM.

The Indiana State Police Post in Putnamville will have its collection on Friday, October 27th, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

To locate the State Police Post closest to you, visit in.gov/isp/districts/on-the-map.