After battling medical issues, Joshua W. Fuhs, 41, passed away on September 20, 2023. In his last days, he lived his life to its fullest, spending time with his loved ones. During his final moments, he was surrounded by his family and friends.

On April 18, 1982, Josh was born to Joe and Faye Fuhs. Beautifully, Josh was blessed with his sister Stephanie (Fuhs) Bolton, and brother Alex Fuhs. Josh and his family maintained a close relationship throughout their lives.

Josh had many roles in his life and he embraced each role. In 2005, he married his best friend and love of his life, Jenny (Garris) Fuhs. They have spent 18 wonderful years together in marriage. Josh’s life was filled with work at Meadowood, operating his own lawncare business, J. Fuhs Lawn Care, with his dad, playing slow-pitch softball, bowling, and hunting. In the role of dad, Josh was the proud father of two beautiful children, Ashlynn and Jaxon. He loved and took much pride in his children, attending their school and sporting events, and all other activities that most parents face raising two kids. He had no greater joy than his children and his family.

In addition to the roles he assumed, Josh was most known for his vibrant spirit, jovial personality, and ability to love and serve others. As most would describe him, “Josh would give the shirt off of his back to anyone.” Josh had the ability to make others happy through his humor. To know Josh is to love Josh. Josh’s impact on so many people will resonate in their hearts forever. In his life, he touched so many and in his death, many lives will be changed.

Josh’s visitation will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Redemption. There will be no burial at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

