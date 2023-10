The Evansville Stamp Club has announced the 91st Annual Stamp and Postcard Show on October 21st and 22nd. This event will be held at the Reed Auction Barn located at 10233 IN-662 in Newburgh Indiana.

This free event will feature exhibitors and dealers as well as the auction of used and unused stamps, the club first ever silent auction with door prizes.

For more information about this event, you can visit their website at www.evansvillestampclub.com or contact Dan Dick at 812-455-8482.