Two men from Southern Indiana are behind bars after being arrested for vehicle theft Wednesday afternoon following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

According to ISP Detectives, on October 5th, Hill’s Auto Sales in Henryville, Indiana, contacted Detective Mike Bennett of the Sellersburg Post to report a stolen vehicle. Hill’s Auto Sales said a white 2014 Ford F-350 truck was stolen off their lot during the early morning hours on Sunday, October 1st.

Detectives immediately used all resources to help in this investigation, including video evidence to bring the men to justice.

As a result of his investigation, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Detective Bennett arrested Derius I. Bell, 30, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, and Quincy C. Bumpass, 19, of Clarksville, Indiana, for Motor Vehicle Theft, a Level 6 Felony. Troopers transported both Bell and Bumpass to the Clark County Jail without incident.

The stolen truck was located in Crawford County, Indiana, and will be returned to Hill’s Auto Sales.