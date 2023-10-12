United Way of Southwestern Indiana partners is bringing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library or DPIL to Spencer County.

This program is open to all children living in Spencer County from the time of birth until they reach 5 years of age and the program is FREE to families.

Expect age-appropriate books for your child within 6-8 weeks after signing up for the program to arrive at your home. Funds are raised to cover the cost of the books and administration of the program. A donation of $26 provides the books and mailing for one child per year. A donation of $30 covers both the books/mailing + the administrative costs of running the program for each child.

The State of Indiana has agreed to cover 50% of the cost of the books for a two-year period. This agreement then allows donated funds to help keep the program going longer into the future after this two-year period. If anyone wants to sponsor a child or support the program, they can donate at https://unitedwayswi.org/give and select Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the Directed Gifts dropdown section of the form.