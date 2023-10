The City of Huntingburg has announced the closure of an alleyway for construction.

On Monday, October 9th, due to paving work in the mid-block alley between US231 and Jackson Street, the alley will be closed between 4th and 5th Streets.

The City of Huntingburg asks the public to avoid the area for the duration of the work.

For more information, contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.