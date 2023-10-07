Latest News

Dubois County Named Best County in Indiana for Small Businesses in an Article by AltLINE Dubois County Veterans Service Office Announced Schedule for its Veterans Rally JCA is Launching a Survey for Their Performance Programming Big Country Breakfast Announced for Birdseye “Santa’s Daughter” Coming to Huntingburg Library

Vincennes University is hosting an event at the Vincennes University Aviation Technology Center, at 2175 S. Hoffman Rd. Indianapolis, IN. They are hosting this event to unveil a major announcement that will expand career and education opportunities in aviation. This event will also help build support and create jobs and growth at the Indianapolis International Airport. State and local aviation leaders will speak at this event on the importance and future of the aviation industry.

On By Sam Osterman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post