Vincennes University is hosting an event at the Vincennes University Aviation Technology Center, at 2175 S. Hoffman Rd. Indianapolis, IN. They are hosting this event to unveil a major announcement that will expand career and education opportunities in aviation. This event will also help build support and create jobs and growth at the Indianapolis International Airport. State and local aviation leaders will speak at this event on the importance and future of the aviation industry.
