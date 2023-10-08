The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their October Second Saturday Basement Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, October 14th, from 10 AM to 1 PM and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month a table of Halloween-worthy books is covered with selections for all ages. There may also be a sweet treat for those who attend the sale. The feature table will have a large amount of gardening and landscaping books covering a wide range of topics as well as a wide variety of non-fiction selections. Victorian historical romance novels and other items in the romance section are full of new donations. The jigsaw puzzle table also has new additions.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; and children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectible Special table are variously priced. At this time, the sale can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, stained books in your donations.

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library also note October 15th through the 21st is National Friends of the Library Week. A pop-up sale might occur one evening during this week to accommodate patrons who cannot attend the Saturday sale. Keep an eye on the Friend’s Facebook page for the date and times of the sale.