Jasper Community Arts has a new 3-person Exhibition called “Lineage”.

The 3-person Exhibition “Lineage” made by artists Kristin Hoelscher-Schacker, Erica Hoelscher, and Andrea Hoelscher, was opened for viewing on October 5th and will continue to be on display through December 20th.

The artist’s exhibit is meant to ask the question “How much of our identity is carried in inherited threads of DNA, and how much is defined by family history that links us back to generations of ancestors?”

Kristin Hoelscher-Schacker is from Sunfish Lake, MN, Erica Hoelscher is from Bethlehem, PA, and Andrea Hoelscher is from Ferdinand.

First Thursday Receptions will take place on Thursday, November 2nd, and Thursday, December 7th, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, are located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, and are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM.

School groups, clubs, and students are welcome to the galleries. Admission is free to the galleries but donations are appreciated. For more information, please call 812-482-3070.