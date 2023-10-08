Wild Horse Ministries will be holding an event this weekend in Huntingburg.

Wild Horse Ministries is a non-profit organization based in Louisiana that was started in 1997 by Joanna and Paul Daily and provides demonstrations or services with the idea of relating horse training with God.

The event by Wild Horse Ministries will be held on Saturday, October 14th, at 4 PM at Hill Creek Stables, located at 1755 East 550 South in Huntingburg.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for seating.

This event is sponsored by Hill Creek Stables and Faith Community Church of the Nazarene.

For more information call Morgan Gudorf at 812-309-9798, Jerry Hancock at 812-683-3274, or email hillcreekstablesllc@gmail.com.

For more information on Wild Horse Ministries visit their website wildhorseministries.com/home.html