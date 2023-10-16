Latest News

An Evansville man was arrested in Gibson County after an accident.

On Saturday, October 14th, at approximately 12:54 AM, Deputy Wyatt Hunt was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of South 25 West near Haubstadt. 

Upon arriving, Deputy Hunt with the assistance of Fort Branch Deputy Marshal Jeff Beck was able to locate Wesley Klueg of Evansville and a 2007 Chevy Silverado on its side in a ditch. 

Upon speaking with Klueg there were indications he was under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Hunt began a roadside DUI investigation and at the conclusion, Klueg was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. 

Klueg was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Minor Consumption. He has since posted a $650 bond.

On By Celia Neukam

