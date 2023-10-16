An Indianapolis man was arrested in Gibson County on OWI Charges.

On October 15th, at approximately 6:05 PM Sergeant Loren Barchett conducted a traffic stop on a Red 2016 Chevrolet passenger car for speeding on Interstate 69 near Oakland City.

Upon approaching the vehicle Sgt. Barchett immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, 43-year-old, Rodriguez Molleda Leoncio, of Indianapolis.

Sgt. Barchett conducted a roadside DUI investigation and later took Leoncio into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail.

Leoncio is facing charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operator Never Licensed.