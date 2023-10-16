An Evansville man is behind bars in Gibson County after driving without a license.

On Sunday, October 15th, at approximately 1:52 AM, Deputy Wyatt Hunt conducted a traffic stop on US 41 near County Road 350 South after observing a Black 2012 Mazda SUV speeding.

Deputy Hunt identified the driver as 23-year-old Steve St. Cois of Evansville. After running St. Cois through the National Crime Information Center and Indiana Data and Communications System, it was found he was operating his vehicle without ever receiving a valid operator’s license.

St. Cois was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. St. Cois is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Suspended on a Prior Conviction and Operator Never Licensed. He has since posted a $650 bond.