The 2024 Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition is now accepting submissions. 

Established in 2008, the Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition celebrates the importance of art and creativity in Hoosier communities and highlights the work of talented female artists throughout Indiana. 

Selected designees will have their artwork displayed in the offices of female elected officials in the Indiana Statehouse and at the Governor’s Residence. Also, a reception will be held on Thursday, February 1st, at the Indiana Statehouse to honor and showcase the selected artists.

Submissions are allowed from now till Sunday, November 12th. For more information on the program and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit in.gov/lg.

On By Celia Neukam

