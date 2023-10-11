The Astra Theatre will be showing two Halloween movies this month.

The original 1993 Hocus Pocus film, will be screened for the spooky season at the Astra on Friday, October 27th. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7 PM. Attendees are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to the screening.

Hocus Pocus is rated PG and has a run-time of 1 hour and 36 minutes. Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com and general admission tickets on the main floor and balcony cost $5.

The following evening, on Saturday, October 28th, The Astra will be showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, with The Rocky Horror Picture Show scheduled to begin at 7 PM.

This cult-classic film is renowned for its audience participation roles at different times and scenes during the film. For this reason, there will be a limited amount of Astra-appropriate props available. To encourage the safety and enjoyment of the film by all in attendance, any bags brought into the theater may be checked for inappropriate items. To view a list of items that are included in the Astra-approved kit, as well as what cannot and will not be tolerated for use during the film, visit TheNextAct.org/rocky-horror-kits/.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is rated R, with a run-time of 1 hour and 40 minutes. Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $10 and include a limited amount of prop kits that will be provided at the door on the night of the show as supplies last.