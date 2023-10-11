Rose M. Kilian, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Rose was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 22, 1931, to Othmar and Marie (Dupps) Bockelman. She married Norman H. Kilian on June 30, 1951, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2013.

She was a 1949 graduate of Jasper High School.

Rose was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, St. Ann’s Society, Jasper D of I, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Sarah (Don) Heichelbech, Huntingburg, IN, Janet Roberson, Sellersburg, IN, two sons, Steve (Judy) Kilian, Oakland City, IN, and Mike (Dawn) Kilian, Jasper, IN, 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is one daughter, Brenda Kilian, one son, Gary Kilian, and three sisters Mary Lee Kress, Anna Padgett, and Betty Fromme.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rose M. Kilian will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Ann’s Society and D of I will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brenda Kilian Memorial Fund at the Dubois County Community Foundation or to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.