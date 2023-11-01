Daniel Elliot, State Treasurer for the state of Indiana, announced on Wednesday that he authorized the largest known purchase by a State in this country since the start of the Israel-Hamas war conflict.

“Israel is our most important ally in the world. This investment reflects the confidence that I have in the Israeli people and the Israeli economy,” said Treasurer Daniel Elliott. “Israeli bonds have provided high rates of returns for investors, even outperforming their American counterparts. Historical data suggests that this is a great opportunity for Hoosier taxpayers.”

State Treasurer Daniel Elliot is the Chief Investment Officer for the Hoosier State which allows him to not only oversee almost $17 billion dollars of state assets but allows him to sit on the boards of multiple state agencies that oversee funds for Indiana as well.

Elliot had one final, poignant quote about this investment: “October 7th remains one of the darkest days in the history of the world. Yet, I remain confident that Israel will prevail over the forces of evil. This bond purchase reflects the confidence we have in Israel’s victory and the strength of their marketplace.”

The Hoosier State currently holds $65 million dollars in Isareli Bonds but after yesterday’s purchase, that number exploded by almost 55% as Indiana now holds $100 million dollars in Isarel Bonds.

The Treasurer of State is authorized by statute to invest in Israeli bonds by the General Assembly.