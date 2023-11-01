A Vincennes woman is behind bars on driving while intoxicated charges after driving the wrong way on a highway.

On Tuesday, October 31st, at approximately 11:15 PM, ISP Trooper Buchanan was traveling north on US 41 near Hart Street in Vincennes, when he spotted a 2006 Chevrolet SUV traveling north in the southbound lanes.

Trooper Buchanan drove through the grassy median, activated his emergency lights, and stopped in the passing lane blocking the path of the wrong-way vehicle. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle slowed down but struck the front end of Trooper Buchanan’s patrol car causing minor damage.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old, Vanessa Gadsden, of Vincennes, and displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

A preliminary chemical test revealed she was under the influence of cannabinoids and oxycodone. A blood sample was also sent to the Indiana Department of Toxicology for further evaluation.

Gadsden was booked into the Knox County Jail where she is currently being held on bond and facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving.