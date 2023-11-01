Vincennes University was recognized as an Aspen Prize top 150 U.S. Community College

This prize is a recognition of Vincennes University’s unwavering commitment to excellence and equity in student success. VU is the only Indiana institution to be included in this year’s award process.

With this distinction, VU has been granted the special opportunity to compete for the prestigious 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence and $1 million in shared prize funds.

Awarded by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, the $1 million Aspen Prize aims to elevate the community college sector and draw attention to what exemplary colleges can do to promote economic mobility for students and talent development for communities.

This marks the second time since 2019 that VU has been eligible to participate in this biennial award process.