Ilie Merle Deffendol, age 98, of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:02 a.m., on Friday, October 13, 2023, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born in Webster County, Kentucky to Clarence Cates and Mamie Lou (Townsend) Cates Blackburn. Ilie married Donald Warren Deffendol on November 27, 1943, in Henderson, Kentucky. She worked as a machinist and a tig welder for Potter and Brumfield in Princeton, Indiana, and had been the inspector on the relays for the first rocket NASA sent into space. She was a member of Oakland City First Baptist Church and Tri Kappa Sorority.

Ilie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald on October 24, 2004; son-in-law, Jack Turner; brothers, Cessil Cates, and Terry Blackburn; and sister, Barbara Thomas.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Audra Fleck of Gentiva Hospice and the staff at The Waters of Huntingburg for their exceptional care of their mother, Ilie.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna (Gary) Duncan of Huntingburg, Suzanne Turner of Bloomington; five (5) grandchildren, Angela (Shawn “Chunk”) Tanner, Lisa (Jason) Nicholson, Scott Duncan, Laura (John) Penn, Carrie (Mark) Brown; sixteen (16) great-grandchildren, Tyler (Chelsea) Sibrel, Casey Sibrel, Brett Houchins, Jade (Ben) Klaiber, Jordan (Alex) Houchins, Gavin Duncan, Zander Duncan, Jax Nicholson, Ilie Nicholson, Elizabeth (Jackson) Hill, Evelyn, Emma, Esther and Elliot Penn, Katelyn, and Luke Brown; nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service for Ilie Deffendol will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Holland United Methodist Church in Holland. Pastor Jim Higdon will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed The People in care of Holland United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com