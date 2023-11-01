Charles Lee “Charlie” Schaefer, age 87, of Jasper, passed away at 5:42 a.m., on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Cathedral Healthcare in Jasper.

He was born January 13, 1936, in Aydeville, Indiana, to Peter P. and Louise C. (Petry) Schaefer. Charlie loved the family farm and working with his father, Peter, on it. He especially liked to pick blackberries and shell walnuts. He had previously lived at Friendship Village and later to Cathedral Health where he has resided for 25 years. Charlie was very active in playing cards and bingo, crocheting, word search, coloring, and painting by number. He enjoyed the outings to Walmart, yard sales, and going bowling. Charlie was well-loved and very pleasant. He was said to be kid-like all his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Yochum; brothers-in-law, Bob Yochum, and Paul Heeke; nephews, Todd Schaefer, Mark and Chris Yochum.

He is survived by two brothers, Raphael (Betty) Schaefer of Ferdinand, and Gary Schaefer of Huntingburg; two sisters, Millie (Irvin) Blemker of Holland, and Kathy Schaefer of Bandon, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Patty (Pat) Klos of Terre Haute, Danny Yochum of Vincennes, Jennifer (Vince) Sermersheim of Holland, Kim (Mark) South of Indianapolis, Michelle (Morgan) Bradley of Mulberry, Pam Heeke of Issaquah, Washington, Wade (Christy) Schaefer of Evansville and Denise Garris of Chrisney.

A Funeral Mass for Charlie Schaefer will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Friday, November 3rd, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial to follow at the St Meinrad Cemetary. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 2nd; and also one hour prior to the service on Friday at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

A parish rosary will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com