Shirley A. Rottet, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Shirley was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 3, 1936, to Lawrence and Clarissa (Messmer) Hochgesang. She married Clarence “Tiny” Rottet on May 17, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1976.

Shirley graduated from Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and the Women’s Sodality.

Shirley enjoyed playing cards with family, neighbors, and friends. She loved baking, canning, camping, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by; four daughters; Sandy (Jerry) Meyer, Jasper, Annette (Ken) Kern, Jasper, Jane (Glenn) Bredhold, Jasper, Kim (Roger) Hief, Jasper, four sons; Terry (Pastor Patty) Rottet, Jasper, Scott (Gale) Rottet, Jasper, Stan (Teresa) Rottet, Beaufort, South Carolina, Phil (Kathy) Rottet, Jasper, 30 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law; Gene Kempf.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter; Karen Rottet Acfalle, sister; Betty Kempf, one grandson; Richard Rottet, and great-grandson; Jarrett Mantanona.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley A. Rottet will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, or to a favorite charity.

