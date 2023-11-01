Latest News

Rose Marie Waters, age 80, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, October 30, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born June 5, 1943, in Huntingburg, to Henry A. and Blaundina (Evrard) Hubert.  Rose was a 1961 graduate of Holland High School and married Louis Waters on September 7, 1964, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg.  She retired from Buehler’s Foods as a bookkeeper after 37 years; later working part-time at Fat n Sassy’s because she loved serving and meeting people.  She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg; was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and had previously been a server for the church funeral meals.  She enjoyed baking, decorating cookies, and flowers, sports, and Southridge Raider Athletics.  She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Raphael (Dorothy) Hubert; and sisters, Alberta Runyan, Anna Katherine (Cletus) Blessinger, and Madonna Leibering.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Waters of Huntingburg; two sons, Eric (Jessica) Waters of Sellersburg and Scott (Virginia) Waters of Haubstadt; one sister, Ramona Brosmer; one brother-in-law, Wes Leibering; and five grandchildren, Lila, Madeline, Olivia, Katelyn, and Allison.

 A Funeral Mass for Rose Marie Waters will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Monday,      November 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg.  Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.  Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 5th, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. 

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or the American Cancer Society. 

Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

