Jasper Elementary School earned a significant honor on Friday, as they were chosen as

one of the top five finalists for ESEA Distinguished Schools. Out of over nine hundred

schools, JES is in the top five.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators has been highlighting

examples of superior Title I school programs for national recognition through the

National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program since 1996. Schools are selected by

their state Department of Education based on their ability to demonstrate a wide array

of strengths, including team approaches to teaching and learning, focused professional

development opportunities for staff, individualized programs for student success and

strong partnerships between the school, parents, and the community.



Being chosen as one of the top five ESEA Distinguished Schools is based on

information from the 2022-2023 school year. The criteria are based on student behavior,

attendance, and academic outcomes. Data is inserted into an algorithm to determine

well-roundedness among the schools. This data, along with a site visit, is what gave

JES the honor.



JES staff began Friday morning by having breakfast for staff. Mr. Kent Taylor,

principal, read the email from Gina Romano with the Department of Education to the

staff. After reading the announcement to the staff, all Jasper Elementary School students

and staff went to the gym, where the news was delivered to the students. It was a

wonderful morning with many excited students and staff members being recognized

for their hard work.



To staff and students, Mr. Taylor commented, “I wanted you to know what all your

focus, hard work, and dedication has yielded for our school and the community of

Jasper. It is an honor to be associated with such wonderful educators and students. I

salute everyone for making our school the cleanest, safest, friendliest, and most

accomplished it has ever been. I look even further to the future, as we continue to

become better each day. Enjoy the moment. You all deserve this.”



JES is invited to showcase their accomplishments at the upcoming TitleCon event,

which will be held in April 2024.