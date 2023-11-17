Family Roots Nursery is hosting the 2nd “Rooted Artisan Market” on small business Saturday.

The Holiday Edition will be a festive celebration of 20+ talented vendors and also offer food trucks to

enjoy.

This event is free to attend and attendees can expect a diverse array of high-quality, hand-crafted

products.

“We are excited to host the Rooted Artisan Market Holiday Edition at Family Roots Nursery. This event is

a celebration of our community’s creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. It’s the perfect opportunity for

people to find distinctive, locally made gifts for their loved ones while enjoying the festive ambiance,” said Andrea Peters, owner of Family Roots Nursery.

Event Details

Date: November 25, 2023

Location: Family Roots Nursery, 4781 W 1200 S Dale, IN 47523

Time: 9am-5pm

For more information on the event visit www.familyrootsnursery.net or call 812-683-2329.