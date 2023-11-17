Family Roots Nursery is hosting the 2nd “Rooted Artisan Market” on small business Saturday.
The Holiday Edition will be a festive celebration of 20+ talented vendors and also offer food trucks to
enjoy.
This event is free to attend and attendees can expect a diverse array of high-quality, hand-crafted
products.
“We are excited to host the Rooted Artisan Market Holiday Edition at Family Roots Nursery. This event is
a celebration of our community’s creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. It’s the perfect opportunity for
people to find distinctive, locally made gifts for their loved ones while enjoying the festive ambiance,” said Andrea Peters, owner of Family Roots Nursery.
Event Details
Date: November 25, 2023
Location: Family Roots Nursery, 4781 W 1200 S Dale, IN 47523
Time: 9am-5pm
For more information on the event visit www.familyrootsnursery.net or call 812-683-2329.