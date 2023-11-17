According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 4 PM on Thursday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a traffic accident at Second Street and US 231 to a two-vehicle accident involving a head-on collision.

Upon arrival, officers determined the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup, later identified as 40-year-old Brandon Law of Jasper, was showing obvious signs of impairment.

Law was transported to Memorial Hospital for a chemical blood draw where his BAC was revealed to be .28, more than three times the legal limit of .08 in Indiana.

Brandon Law was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on the following charges:

OWI .15 with Prior Conviction OWI .15 or More OWI Endangerment

No other information was given about the second vehicle involved in the crash.