The Astra Theatre will be showing two classic Christmas movies in December.

The Polar Express will be playing at the Astra Theatre on Saturday, December 2nd at 3 PM for a matinee showing with doors opening at 2:30 PM. Pajamas are encouraged to be worn to the movie in an effort to fully immerse oneself in the story.

Tickets for this showing of the Polar Express are on sale now at AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $10 and include some special treats!

On Saturday, December 16th, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will be playing at the Astra Theatre, with doors opening at 6:30 PM and the featured film scheduled to begin at 7 PM.

Tickets are on sale now for this showing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $5.

Tickets and information on these and other upcoming shows can be found at AstraTheater.com.