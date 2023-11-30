

The Jasper Public Library has announced its December 2023 events schedule.

The Library would like to note that they will be Closed in December on the 17th, 24th, 25th, 26th, and 31st, and in January on the 1st and 2nd.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am

Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays– 10am-4pm

MakerSpace Office Hours – Wednesdays & Thursdays from 1-4pm. MakerSpace Office Hours allow Makers to stop by and get more assistance with DIY projects and get answers to questions. Staff will be in the MakerSpace during this time to offer more one-on-one time. Call ahead or drop by for help.

Study and Chill for Teens and Tweens – Wednesdays at 3:30pm. Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework/study in a safe environment with a dedicated space just for them. Tired of studying or done with your homework? Join them for one of their chill options of crafts, STEM, or games. Snacks will be provided.

Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm. Teens can enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

Snow Day at the Library – Saturday, December 2nd at 10:00am – 11:00am & 1:00pm – 2:00pm. Families are invited to join them for some fun on Snow Day at the Library. They will be making mason jar snow globes, having hot chocolate, having pretend snowball fights, and watching Frosty the Snowman! Sign-up is required.

DIY Gingerbread House Sticker Scenes – Sunday, December 3 at 2:00pm – 3:00pm. Kids can drop in and enjoy making a Gingerbread House sticker scene while enjoying a cookie! No sign up is needed.

Homeschool Connections – Monday, December 4 @ 10:00am – 11:30am & 1:00pm – 2:30pm. Homeschool families are invited to join them for a morning of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Jasper Public Library in coordination with Jasper Community Arts will be presenting a rotating series of homeschool programs that are open to all ages of homeschoolers. The rotation includes STEM, history and geography, art, and literature. This week’s focus will be Art. When you register, please only register your child/children. Adults are welcome to attend, but you do not need to register. This year they are offering two different time choices on the same day. The classes are exactly the same. Register for one of the two and attend at the time that you have registered for.

Medicare Open Enrollment – Monday, December 4 from 10:00am – 4:00pm. Medicare SHIP counselors are available throughout the open enrollment period. Call SHIP to set up an appointment. 812-567-2027.

Sharing Family Traditions – Tuesday, December 5 from 10:00am – 11:30am. Memories of years gone by are often found stronger over the holiday season. Share with one another the traditions of YOUR family that you wish to see continued into the next generations. Share homemade items, recipes, activities, and others that help to blend one family generation to the next. This program will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 5th from 10 to 11:30 and repeated on Thursday, December 14th at 6 pm. Come to whichever class you prefer and bring a friend (or family member) to help encourage your stories. Make family history continue in your own family by treasuring these special parts of your holiday traditions.

Bingo and Coffee – Tuesday, December 5 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. All adults and teens are invited to join them for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners! This is a free event. No registration is required.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, December 6 from 11:00am – 12:30pm. This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crochet, and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

Graham Cracker Gingerbread House Decorating for Grades K and up – Wednesday, December 6 from 6:00pm – 7:00pm. Families will enjoy this fun program decorating gingerbread houses with lots of goodies! The houses will be made ahead of time, and the kids get the fun part of decorating! All supplies, including the candy and icing, will be provided. Sign-up is required.

Baby Storytime and Sensory Play ages birth-24 months – Thursday, December 7 from 10:00am – 11:00am. Parents and caregivers are invited to join them for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign-up is needed.

Teen Advisory Board – Thursday, December 7 from 6:00pm – 7:00pm. The Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board is a member-only group. The purpose of the group is to allow teens to have a say and a part in the teen programming and materials at the library. If you are interested in joining, feel free to join us for a meeting. Capacity is limited to 12 members. The group meets on a monthly basis on the first Thursday of each month.

Holiday Fun at the Library – Saturday, December 9 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am. Join them for some Holiday Fun including a visit with Santa! They will also have donuts and juice to enjoy. Author Marylin Leinenbach will be at the library also to read a new children’s book called Leah Marie and Santa. This story will be read at 10:00, and then Santa will start visiting with the children. No sign up is needed.

LEGO Robotics – Saturday, December 9 from 2:00pm – 3:30pm. For those ages 8 and up. Join them to build LEGO robots using the LEGO WeDo Boost and Mindstorms sets. Start with the LEGO WeDo and eventually work your way up to the LEGO Mindstorms. Parents are strongly encouraged to participate.

Decorate Your Own Ornament – Sunday, December 10 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm. Everyone is invited to join them to make their own ornament. Markers will be available to help you create the perfect ornament. No registration is required for this free event. Ornaments are available while supplies last. This is a drop-in style event.

Medicare Talk Tuesdays – Tuesday, December 12 from 10:00am – 6:00pm. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will be available on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from 10am-6pm. Meet with a trained SHIP counselor for assistance with Medicare questions, options, and coverage needs. APPOINTMENT REQUIRED. Call 812-567-2027 to make an appointment.

Wooden Ornament Door Décor – Tuesday, December 12 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. Adults and teens are invited to join them in making an ornament for your door! This is a free event that does require registration as space is limited.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Wednesday, December 13 from 1:00 pm – 6:00pm.

Sugar Cookie Christmas Ornaments Ages 2-5 – Wednesday, December 13 from 6:00pm – 6:30pm. Little ones ages 2-5 can join them for this fun program with stories, songs, and of course, Christmas

cookie decorating! Sign-up is required. They will also send the kids home with supplies to make another fun snack, Sleigh Riding Teddy Bears!

Sharing Family Traditions – Thursday, December 14 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. Memories of years gone by are often found stronger over the holiday season. Share with one another the traditions of YOUR family that you wish to see continued into the next generations. Share homemade items, recipes, activities, and others that help to blend one family generation to the next. This program will be offered on Tuesday Dec. 5th from 10 to 11:30 and repeated on Thursday, December 14th at 6 pm. Come to whichever class you prefer and bring a friend (or family member) to help encourage your stories. Make family history continue in your own family by treasuring these special parts of your holiday traditions.

Bingo and Coffee – Friday, December 15 from 10:00am – 11:30am. All adults and teens are invited to join them for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners! This is a free event. No registration is required.

Bookworms Book Club (Grades 2-4) – Monday, December 18th at 4pm. Members will meet and discuss the book The Classroom at the End of the Hall by Douglass Evans. There will be snacks and other activities also. Any student interested in joining call 812-482-2712 ext. 6114.

STEM QUEST – Monday, December 18 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm. This program offers young people the opportunity to increase their STEM skills by working through various challenges using fun games and toys. Each participant works at their own pace and tracks their progress. Emphasis is placed on following directions, working in order and progressing through increasing levels of difficulty.

Adventurescapes -Mongolia – Tuesday, December 19 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm. All adults and teens are welcome to join them for an adventure escape. They will explore a different country each month. The

adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required for this free event.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, December 20 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Join them every 3rd Wednesday of the month at 5:30-7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. Open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners.

Winter Canvas Paint Party – Wednesday, December 27 from 10:00am – 11:30am & 1:00pm –

2:30pm. All ages are invited to join them for a free canvas painting! Attendees will watch a movie and paint their own snowman on canvas. They will also have cookies and hot chocolate as we paint. This free event does require registration as space is limited.

Royal Academy – Giant Board Game – Wednesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 30. Do you have what it takes to become royalty? Race around the board and collect all the things you need to become royalty before anyone else does to win. There are pitfalls to watch out for: fire-breathing dragons, poisoned apples, and frogs that want to be kissed. Beyond the pitfalls, there is one thing that can keep you from becoming royalty, and that is the cursed ring. It must be avoided at all costs. This game is very loosely based on Hasbro’s Pretty Pretty Princess. Stop by the front desk to check out a play pack.

Silly Safaris’ Reindeer Reserve – Thursday, December 28 from 10:00am – 11:00am. Join Randy with Silly Safaris as he brings a live reindeer and other animals of the North Pole to the Jasper Library. This will be show that will be fun for all! No sign-up is needed. This program will take place in the Atrium.

“Back to December” Taylor Swift Friends of the Jasper Library Fundraiser – Friday, December 29 from 6:30pm – 9:00pm. The library is inviting Swifties of all ages to join them for this very special Friends of the Jasper Public Library Fundraiser. It will be an evening of all things Taylor Swift. Music, Taylor-Inspired Outfits, Trivia, Bracelet Making, Snacks and more! All ages are invited. A limited number of tickets will be available at $20 per person. Once registered visit the library to pay.

For more information on these and other events or to register for programs requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.