On Sunday, December 17th, 2023 at approximately 4:25 a.m. the Gibson County Sheriff`s Office received a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway on First Street and Warrick Street in Owensville. 

When officers arrived on the scene they found a Black 2015 Ford Fusion in the wrong lane on First Street up against a curb. The driver, who was later identified as 29-year-old, Austin Q. Martin, of Owensville, was sleeping behind the wheel. 

After Martin exited the vehicle an officer conducted a roadside investigation and found probable cause to believe Martin had operated a vehicle while intoxicated. 

Martin was transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a BAC over .15%. Martin has posted a $650 bond. 

