The Martin County Solid Waste Board has scheduled a public hearing on Thursday, January 11, at 6 p.m. in the community building at the fairgrounds. The primary agenda is to gather public input on the proposed annual user fee hike for the recycling center, currently set at $24 per year and slated to increase to $48 per year, billed through property taxes. The public is invited to attend.

Additionally, a follow-up meeting by the solid waste board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, at 8:30 a.m. The decision regarding the fee increase will be discussed and determined at this meeting. No location for that meeting has been determined.