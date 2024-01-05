Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery will host an exhibit of ceramics titled “The Art and Craft of Todd Matteson.” The exhibit opens on January 10, 2024, and runs until February 29, 2024.

Todd Matteson of Evansville, IN, is inspired by the traditional designs of Native American pottery, blankets, and tribal tattoos. His designs transform these motifs into a more personal expression by incorporating elements from his story and journeys. He considers his work to be a contemporary hybrid with a sacred meaning tattooed onto the vessel. Included in the show are the traditional forms of platters and jars, along with the more idiosyncratic shapes.

Matteson earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Kansas State University in 2005 and currently serves as chair of the Art Department at the University of Evansville, where he has been teaching since 2015.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.