Cardiologist Brian Price, MD, JD, FACC, FSCAI was recently appointed to the Medical Staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Price is joining the staff at Memorial Hospital’s Heartland Cardiology.

Dr. Price received his medical degree at West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown. He completed a residency in internal medicine at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He also completed a cardiology fellowship and interventional cardiology fellowship at Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington, West Virginia. Dr. Price is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology and is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. He most recently served as an interventional cardiologist at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Dr. Price also earned a law degree at Washington & Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia.

To schedule an appointment at Heartland Cardiology, please call 812-996-5656. The office is located at 440 Scott Rolen Drive in Jasper.