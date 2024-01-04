On Friday, January 5th, 2024, troopers will conduct a saturation patrol designed to target violators of Indiana’s move-over or slow-down law.

Upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red, red and white, or red and blue lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:

Proceed with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least four lanes with not less than two lanes proceeding in the same direction as the approaching vehicle; or

Proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle to a speed at least ten miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, and maintain a safe speed for road conditions, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe.

A person who violates this subsection commits a Class A infraction. However, the violation is a Level 6 felony if the person’s failure to comply with this subsection results in serious bodily injury, catastrophic injury, or death to any person operating, occupying, or affiliated with an authorized emergency vehicle described in this subsection.