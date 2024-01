The Dubois County Highway Department announced two road closures on North Meridian Road, next week near the intersection of 15th Street for culvert replacements.

The first closure will take place on Monday, January 8th approximately 40 feet north of 15th Street.

The second closure will occur on Thursday, January 11th approximately 250 feet south of 15th Street.

Work is scheduled from 8 AM to 3 PM each day, barring any inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.