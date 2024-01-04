Latest News

The Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club (PVARC) has organized amateur radio testing sessions for individuals interested in obtaining licenses for Technician, General, and Extra classes. The testing will be conducted without any fees. The scheduled testing dates are February 10th, May 11th, August 10th, and November 9th, with all sessions beginning at 10 pm. The testing venue is the Hickory Room at the Jasper Public Library. To participate, interested individuals must register in advance. Registration can be completed by contacting Stephen Goins at 812-639-4064 or via email at kd9umz@tutamail.com.

For more information visit patokavalleyarc.org

