The Loogootee Lions baseball and softball programs are set to receive a transformative boost with a $50,000 Impact Grant from the Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF). The generous grant, presented last week, aims to catalyze significant improvements to the local sports fields in preparation for the upcoming Spring season.

The Impact Grant, a testament to MCCF’s commitment to enhancing community infrastructure, will be earmarked for vital field upgrades. Both the baseball and softball programs, integral components of Loogootee’s athletic community, have identified crucial areas for enhancement to ensure a better sporting experience for participants and spectators alike.

Residents and supporters are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the progress of the field improvements, as the Loogootee Lions eagerly anticipate showcasing their enhanced facilities in the upcoming season.