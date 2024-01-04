The small town of Shoals is basking in a new glow tonight, as the recently installed LED Jug Rock light at the local ballpark is lighting up the community in shades of blue and white. This exciting development, made possible by the “Let’s Light Up Shoals” grant from the Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF), is already proving to be a beacon of pride for Shoals residents.

The LED Jug Rock light, a captivating addition to the ballpark, was successfully wired up today, casting a radiant hue that complements the existing “SHOALS” sign. The project’s completion marks a significant milestone for the community, offering both aesthetic appeal and a sense of unity.

The “Let’s Light Up Shoals” grant, facilitated by the Martin County Community Foundation, has played a pivotal role in making this project a reality. The foundation’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Martin County has once again manifested in the form of a visually striking and community-unifying addition to Shoals.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to witness the mesmerizing glow of the new LED Jug Rock light at the Shoals ballpark, symbolizing not only a brighter night in Shoals but also the community’s resilience and spirit.